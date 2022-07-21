Alex Shelley Earns First World Title Opportunity, Rosemary & Valkyrie Defend Against VXT, Plus Bandido vs Horus at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 21, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After joining forces with Josh Alexander to defeat Violent By Design in six-man tag team action, the Motor City Machine Guns set their sights on the IMPACT World Title – but only one could earn the right to challenge the “Walking Weapon”. In a blockbuster main event on IMPACT!, the Motor City Machine Guns went one-on-one as Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley tore the house down. When the dust had settled, it was Shelley who forced Sabin to submit to the Border City Stretch, earning him his first-ever opportunity at the IMPACT World Title. The stage is now set for Alexander vs Shelley in Chicago! Will Alexander continue to lead IMPACT Wrestling into the future or will Shelley capitalize on his golden opportunity and become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time?
In a blockbuster tag team match on IMPACT!, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT, defeated the team of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. After Purrazzo pinned the current #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title, she demanded that she be added to the Knockouts World Title match at Emergence. Instead, IMPACT official Gail Kim granted her and Chelsea Green a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary! With Havok‘s alter-ego “Jessicka” by their side, will the reigning champs remain at the top of the mountain? Or will VXT prove that their longtime friendship is the key to even more success in the Knockouts division?
Emergence will play host to a Lucha Libre AAA Attraction match as Bandido and Rey Horus compete in an IMPACT ring for the first time ever. What will happen when two of the world’s top Luchadores collide in Chicago? One thing is for certain, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action!
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 12th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
