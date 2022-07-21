Classic IMPACT! Episodes From May 2008 Now Available on IMPACT Plus

News / July 21, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Episodes of IMPACT! from May 2008 are available NOW on IMPACT Plus. Here are some highlights to look out for in those episodes:

  • May 2008 was the month Scott Steiner reinvented the field of mathematics forever.
  • Tensions continued to rise within the Angle Alliance as Kurt Angle was increasingly paranoid about AJ Styles’ relationship with his wife Karen.
  • With the vacant World Tag Team Titles up for grabs, everybody was jockeying for pole position ahead of the Deuces Wild Tag Team Tournament.
  • Gail Kim and Awesome Kong renewed their rivalry once again with the Knockouts Title on the line as they faced off on the May 15, 2008 episode.
  • In the build-up to Slammiversary, all the stars of TNA sought to qualify for the World Championship King of the Mountain match. Check out qualifying matches featuring James Storm, Bobby Roode, Booker T, AJ Styles, Christian Cage, Tomko and more!
  • Jay Lethal’s courtship of SoCal Val continued as he prepared to ask for Val’s hand in marriage. Would she accept?
  • Abyss began to tease his return to TNA after a multi-month absence, but what did the new look Monster have planned?
  • History was made as TNA’s newest stipulation match – the TerrorDome (later known as Steel Asylum) – was introduced.

