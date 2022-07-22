IMPACT! Photos: VXT Score a Huge Victory Over Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim, Mike Bailey Remains X-Division Champion & More

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Gallery / July 22, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The intensity continues to build on the road to Emergence! Relive last night’s loaded IMPACT! in this stunning ringside photo gallery, featuring up close and personal shots of all your favorite IMPACT stars. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT, triumphed over the team of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim, who will square off with the title on the line at Emergence. Plus, Mike Bailey proved once again that he’s a fighting champion when he successfully defended his X-Division title against Violent By Design‘s Deaner, and so much more!
Click here for full IMPACT! results.
