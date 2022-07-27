Relive the Greatest Matches of 2022 So Far in This MASSIVE Playlist Available Now on IMPACT Plus

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / July 27, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
2022 is going down as one of the most unforgettable years in IMPACT Wrestling history. Now you can relive the greatest matches of the year so far in this MASSIVE playlist you have to see to believe! Featuring your favorite IMPACT stars such as IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and more.
IMPACT Wrestling’s world class roster is powered by ICON Meals, who deliver nutritious, delicious meals and snacks whether they are on the road or at home. Go to https://iconmeals.com/ and use the code IMPACT for 30% OFF!