High-Stakes Showdown Between Honor No More & Bullet Club Set for Emergence

News / July 28, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Ever since Honor No More arrived on the scene, they have made one thing abundantly clear – they despise IMPACT Wrestling. While trying to reshape the company in their vision, they quickly found themselves on the bad side of several IMPACT stars, including those in Bullet Club. Recently on IMPACT!, Honor No More’s leader, Eddie Edwards, confronted IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and demanded that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against The Good Brothers. After taking the show hostage, D’Amore granted them their wish under one condition. At Emergence, Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO and Vincent will collide with The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Hikuleo in a massive five on five showdown. If Honor No More wins, they will receive their IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot – but if they lose, they must disband! Who will be victorious in the final battle for faction supremacy?
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 12th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
