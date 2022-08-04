Callihan Gets His Hands on Maclin, Sabin & KUSHIDA Unite Against VBD, Bailey or Romero Set to Defend X-Division Title Against Jack Evans at Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 4, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Against All Odds, Steve Maclin cost Sami Callihan his Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose when he disguised himself as a cameraman and delivered a brutal blindside assault to the “Death Machine”. Since then, Moose and Maclin have denied all allegations that they’re in an alliance – and after Moose and Maclin left the ring separately following another attack on Callihan, the mystery continues. But now Callihan has a chance at revenge as he goes one-on-one with Maclin in a heated grudge match at Emergence!
Joe Doering and Deaner look to get back into the good graces of Violent By Design‘s leader, Eric Young, when they face off against Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA at Emergence. After coming up short against the Motor City Machine Guns, Doering and Deaner continued their assault after the match but there to make the save was the Guns’ longtime ally, KUSHIDA! With Alex Shelley set to challenge for the IMPACT World Title, Sabin and KUSHIDA will join forces in an attempt to fend off Violent By Design once and for all.
After missing his scheduled return at Slammiversary due to injury, the high-flying Jack Evans is set to challenge for the X-Division Title at Emergence – but who will be the champion? On the final IMPACT! before the big event, current X-Division Champion Mike Bailey will defend his title against New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran, Rocky Romero. The winner of that match will square off against Evans just 24 hours later in Chicago!
Who will conquer all obstacles and emerge victorious? Find out when IMPACT Wrestling presents Emergence LIVE August 12th on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.
