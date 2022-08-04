Classic IMPACT! Episodes From July 2008 Now Available on IMPACT Plus

News / August 4, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Episodes of IMPACT from July 2008 are available in pristine quality for the very first time NOW on IMPACT Plus. Here are some highlights to look out for in those episodes:

  • Taylor Wilde pulled off the upset of the decade on the July 10, 2008 episode as she defeated Awesome Kong to become Knockouts World Champion.
  • Beer Money battled The Motor City Machine Guns for the first time ever on the July 3, 2008 episode before battling once again in a Strap Match on the July 24, 2008 episode.
  • Kurt Angle and Team 3D took on AJ Styles, Christian Cage and Rhino in a Tables Elimination match on the July 24, 2008 episode.
  • Booker T battled Consequences Creed in a Stretcher match on the July 17, 2008 episode.
  • Robert Roode faced Homicide in a brutal and visceral Parking Lot Brawl on the July 10, 2008 episode.
  • The Prince Justice Brotherhood trio of Shark Boy, Curry Man and Super Eric united and antics ensued throughout the month.
  • The 2008 World X-Cup continued featuring memorable contests such as Milano Collection AT vs. Curry Man (July 3, 2008) Masato Yoshino vs. Doug Williams (July 10, 2008).

