IMPACT! Photos: Doc Gallows Chokeslams PCO THROUGH the Ring, Gisele Shaw Puts Up a Fight Against Masha Slamovich, Plus More

Gallery / August 5, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
With Emergence right around the corner, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling sacrificed it all on a wild edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Now you can relive every incredible moment in this stunning ringside photo gallery! In a truly shocking moment you have to see to believe, Bullet Club’s Doc Gallows sent Honor No More‘s PCO crashing through the ring in their Derby City Street Fight. Plus, Masha Slamovich faced her toughest test to date when she battled “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw, and so much more.
Click here for full IMPACT! results.
