IMPACT Wrestling Makes Its Return to Nashville for Victory Road & Victory Road Fallout on September 23rd & 24th

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Press Release / August 5, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling confirmed that it is returning to Nashville, Tennessee, for back-to-back nights of shows at Skyway Studios on Friday and Saturday, September 23-24 – and the shows will feature the Biggest & Best Titanium VIP Ticket Package in company history.
The action kicks off Friday, September 23rd with VICTORY ROAD, which will air live on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The action continues Saturday, September 24th when the company’s television trucks capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)
IMPACT had shows scheduled in Philadelphia those days, but the famed 2300 Arena is having limited major events past the end of August, thus the location switch was required.
“Although we wanted to return to Philadelphia, and we will soon return to the Philadelphia area, we are excited to be returning to Skyway Studios in Nashville for two exciting nights of action, September 23-24,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Full details on the September shows at Skyway Studios will be announced in the coming weeks, but I will say this, we are planning a match in Nashville that IMPACT fans have not seen in years.”
Tickets for the Nashville shows at Skyway Studios are now on-sale: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/impact-wrestling-17697725921
The Titanium VIP Ticket Package for the Nashville features the most perks ever offered:
“We have the most dedicated wrestling fans, many of whom are regulars with the Titanium VIP Ticket Package,” D’Amore said. “What we have planned for Nashville in September will take the Titanium VIP Ticket Package to the next level – and we know the fans will truly enjoy and appreciate this experience.”