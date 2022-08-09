Meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Black Taurus, Honor No More, VXT & Laredo Kid This Friday & Saturday in Chicago

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 9, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before and after Emergence and Second City Slamm this Friday and Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL, don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Check out the full schedule below:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
Pre-Show: The Good Brothers & Mia Yim
Post-Show: Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie & Black Taurus
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
Pre-Show: Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven)
Post-Show: VXT (Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo) & Laredo Kid