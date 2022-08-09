Meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Black Taurus, Honor No More, VXT & Laredo Kid This Friday & Saturday in Chicago

News / August 9, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Before and after Emergence and Second City Slamm this Friday and Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL, don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Check out the full schedule below:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Pre-Show: The Good Brothers & Mia Yim

Post-Show: Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie & Black Taurus

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Pre-Show: Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven)

Post-Show: VXT (Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo) & Laredo Kid