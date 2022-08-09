Watch the Best of Alex Shelley FREE for a Limited Time on IMPACT Plus

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 9, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before he challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title this Friday at Emergence, witness Alex Shelley‘s greatest matches and moments in this can’t-miss playlist streaming now on IMPACT Plus! Featuring bouts from throughout his illustrious career, includes ones against Jay Lethal, Christian Cage, Chris Sabin, Kazuchika Okada, Mike Bailey and more. Don’t wait because this entire playlist is FREE until this Saturday, August 13th!
Click here for everything you need to know about Emergence LIVE this Friday on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.