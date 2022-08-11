Bhupinder Gujjar Receives Long-Awaited Digital Media Title Shot vs Brian Myers, Plus More Championship Action on Countdown to Emergence

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / August 11, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before Emergence on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, the action begins on Countdown to Emergence, streaming LIVE & FREE THIS FRIDAY at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!
Bhupinder Gujjar has been on a roll since making his IMPACT debut and believes that he deserves a golden opportunity. But when he challenged Brian Myers to a Digital Media Title match, the self-proclaimed “fighting champion” found every excuse in the book not to give him one. After conquering all obstacles that were placed in front of him, including a victory over Honor No More‘s Vincent, Myers finally gave Gujjar what he desired. Will Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete capture IMPACT gold for the very first time? Or will Myers continue his reign as Digital Media Champion?
In a blockbuster tag team match on IMPACT!, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT, defeated the team of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. After Purrazzo pinned the current #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title, she demanded that she be added to the Knockouts World Title match at Emergence. Instead, IMPACT official Gail Kim granted her and Chelsea Green a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary! With Havok‘s alter-ego “Jessicka” by their side, will the reigning champs remain at the top of the mountain? Or will VXT prove that their longtime friendship is the key to even more success in the Knockouts division?
Click here for everything you need to know about Emergence.