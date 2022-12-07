Ace Austin & Chris Bey Locked in a Tie for 1st Place in the NJPW Super Jr Tag League

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier today in Nagasaki, Ace Austin and Chris Bey suffered only their second defeat in the 2022 NJPW Super Jr Tag League as they fell to Austin’s former friend, Alex Zayne, and his partner, El Lindaman. The loss sees their sole possession of 1st place slip, putting them in a 5-way tie with 12 points. Austin and Bey’s tournament record now sits at 6-2.
Stay tuned as Ace Austin and Chris Bey’s NJPW Super Jr Tag League matchups are added to IMPACT Plus:
Match 1: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs BUSHI & Titan
Match 2: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Japanese commentary only)
Match 3: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Dick Togo & SHO (Japanese commentary only)
Match 4: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Clark Connors & Ryusuke Taguchi (Japanese commentary only)
Match 5: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Lio Rush & YOH (Japanese commentary only)
Match 6: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (Japanese commentary only)
Match 7: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (Japanese commentary only)
Match 8: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (Japanese commentary only)