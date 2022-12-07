IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 8, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 7, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The weather may be getting cold but the action is red hot on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
This Thursday, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander returns to the IMPACT Zone for the first time since Bully Ray‘s heinous attack at Over Drive. With their now-personal IMPACT World Title clash official for Hard To Kill, what will happen when a vengeful “Walking Weapon” is in the same building as the self-proclaimed “baddest of the bad”? One thing is for certain, revenge will be in the air after Bully’s inexcusable actions on both Alexander and his wife, Jade.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Title showdown between Heath and Rhino and the Motor City Machine Guns is about to go down this Thursday! At Over Drive, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley ensured that it was an even playing field in Heath and Rhino’s title defense against the Major Players. After vanquishing Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, Heath and Rhino granted the current reigning NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions their long-awaited title opportunity. In a match built on respect, who will leave with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles around their waists?
Just a few weeks ago at Over Drive, the Death Dollz successfully retained their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against longtime allies Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. And as a result of being pinned, Steelz found herself on the receiving end of the blame. This Thursday, Steelz looks to “learn a thing or two” from Evans as she battles Taya Valkyrie in singles competition. Will Evans prove that Steelz was the weak link or will Valkyrie continue the Death Dollz’ winning ways?
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After becoming X-Division Champion in controversial fashion, a new-attitude Trey Miguel battles young upstart Jason Hotch! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!