Ace Austin & Chris Bey Headed to the Finals of the NJPW Super Jr Tag League

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 12, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Ace Austin and Chris Bey entered this past Saturday’s event from Ehime in a 5-way tie for 1st place. But following the results of the night’s matchups, which included a victory for the Bullet Club duo over Francesco Akira and TJP, Austin and Bey will now compete in the finals of the NJPW Super Jr Tag League on December 14th. Their opponents will be the team of YOH and Lio Rush.
Stay tuned as Ace Austin and Chris Bey’s NJPW Super Jr Tag League matchups are added to IMPACT Plus:
Match 1: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs BUSHI & Titan
Match 2: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Japanese commentary only)
Match 3: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Dick Togo & SHO (Japanese commentary only)
Match 4: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Clark Connors & Ryusuke Taguchi (Japanese commentary only)
Match 5: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Lio Rush & YOH (Japanese commentary only)
Match 6: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (Japanese commentary only)
Match 7: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (Japanese commentary only)
Match 8: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (Japanese commentary only)
Match 9: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs TJP & Franceso Akira (Japanese commentary only)