Relive Every Match From Mickie James’ Last Rodeo FREE on IMPACT Plus

News / December 12, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before Mickie James challenges Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs Career match at Hard To Kill, relive every match in The Last Rodeo FREE for a limited time on IMPACT Plus! Featuring can’t-miss bouts against Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and more!
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.