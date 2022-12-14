Ace Austin & Chris Bey Put Up Valiant Effort in NJPW Super Jr Tag League Finals

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The 2022 NJPW Super Jr Tag League came to a close earlier today as the IMPACT Wrestling duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey battled Lio Rush and YOH in the finals. Following a leaderboard-topping performance all tournament long, Austin and Bey were defeated in Sendai, awarding the tournament victory to Rush and YOH. Congratulations to both the winners and the runners up in the 2022 NJPW Super Jr Tag League!
Stay tuned as Ace Austin and Chris Bey’s NJPW Super Jr Tag League matchups are added to IMPACT Plus:
Match 1: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs BUSHI & Titan
Match 2: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Japanese commentary only)
Match 3: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Dick Togo & SHO (Japanese commentary only)
Match 4: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Clark Connors & Ryusuke Taguchi (Japanese commentary only)
Match 5: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Lio Rush & YOH (Japanese commentary only)
Match 6: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (Japanese commentary only)
Match 7: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (Japanese commentary only)
Match 8: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (Japanese commentary only)
Match 9: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs TJP & Franceso Akira (Japanese commentary only)