IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 15, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 14, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action emanates from Kissimmee, Florida on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Last week, the Motor City Machine Guns received their long-awaited IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against Heath and Rhino. But there to spoil the party were the Major Players as they blindsided both teams with a brutal steel chair assault. Clearly fuming over their inability to capture the gold at Over Drive, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will now be banned from ringside when Heath and Rhino run it back with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley this Thursday on IMPACT.
Originally scheduled as last week’s main event, Eddie Edwards vs Delirious will now take place this Thursday after the impromptu one-hour classic between World Champion Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey sent IMPACT! into overtime. With Honor No More being exactly that – no more – Eddie Edwards wants to focus on the future. But there’s one man who won’t allow that to happen as a ghost from Eddie’s past has come back to haunt him – the deranged Delirious. Can Edwards eliminate this threat and move on once and for all? Or will Delirious make Edwards pay for his sins?
The movement has been reborn and The Design has been unleashed. It was just one week ago when Sami Callihan was bested by the numbers game of The Design, falling to Kon in singles competition. Now Callihan will continue his fight against the group led by Deaner as he faces off against Angels this Thursday. While the motives of The Design remain unclear, one thing is for certain, they will stop at nothing to achieve total dominance – just ask Eric Young.
With his World Title opportunity set for Hard To Kill on Friday, January 13th, Bully Ray turned down Josh Alexander‘s open challenge on last week’s edition of IMPACT. As Bully continues to play mind games with the “Walking Weapon”, he will return to in-ring competition this Thursday. Standing across the ring will be the poised up and comer, John Skyler, who is looking to make a name for himself against one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars. Will Bully build momentum en route to Hard To Kill or will Skyler pull off the biggest victory of his young career?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss a colossal collision when Shera takes on Shogun one-on-one! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!