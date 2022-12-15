Jonathan Gresham Returns, Will Battle Eddie Edwards in Match 9 Months in the Making at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 15, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After Honor No More was driven out of IMPACT Wrestling, Eddie Edwards vowed to put his past behind him in an attempt to repair his relationship with his wife, Alisha. But Edwards would soon learn that doing so is no easy task. Following a victory over Delirious, Edwards showed his true colors when he attacked the deranged one after the bell. As Edwards continued the assault, he was haunted by another ghost from his past, the returning Jonathan Gresham. Earlier this year during the early stages of Honor No More’s dominance, Edwards was set for a match with “The Octopus” that never came to fruition. Now Edwards must pay for his sins as the two will finally do battle nine months later at Hard To Kill!
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.