IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Atlanta For Back-to-Back Nights of High-Energy Action at Center Stage

Press Release / December 16, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View Extravaganza Airs LIVE Around The World on Friday Night, January 13
Reigning World Champion Josh Alexander & Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace Will Defend Their Championships in Atlanta
IMPACT Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, January 13-14 – both nights originating from famed Center Stage in Atlanta.
HARD TO KILL is one of IMPACT’s premier events of the year, every year – and the 2023 show is a blockbuster, on Friday, January 13. Then, on Saturday night, January 14, IMPACT Wrestling presents the Hard To Kill Fallout Show, also at Center Stage, as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action Saturday for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)
The double main events at HARD TO KILL are both title bouts. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander puts his championship on the line against one of pro wrestling’s most hated fighters: Bully Ray, a member of both the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame. Plus, Knockouts World Champion defends her title against legendary star Mickie James, who has promised to retire from wrestling if she does not defeat Jordynne.
MULTIPLE INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITES ARE AVAILABLE IN EARLY-JANUARY:
Bully Ray & Mickie James will be in Atlanta on Thursday & Friday, January 5-6 to speak with the media about IMPACT Wrestling and HARD TO KILL.
BULLY RAY
One of the most feared fighters in pro wrestling history, Bully Ray has been wrestling professionally since 1991 – and has been a world champion in singles and tag-team action on multiple occasions, for multiple promotions. The relentless fighter from New York City, Bully was half of the legendary tag team, Team 3D. He is an opinionated co-host for the wrestling-themed talk show Busted Open, which airs on Sirius XM Radio.
MICKIE JAMES
A 10-time Women’s World Champion, Mickie James has been wrestling for more than two decades, including multiple title runs in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. She has been wrestling since 1999 and has been a multi-time winner of the Woman Wrestler of the Year award. Away from the ring, James is a renowned country music singer, perhaps best known for her hit single “Hardcore Country.” She is an inductee into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame and is signed to Sony Music.
All the IMPACT stars will be in Atlanta for the January 13-14 shows, including Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Moose, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.
IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in Atlanta, including the AGAINST ALL ODDS showcase event in July 2022. Atlanta also served as the home for IMPACT’s 2007 Bound For Glory premiere event, headlined by Sting vs. Kurt Angle.
Tickets for the IMPACT shows in Atlanta: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005D4DB57134B8