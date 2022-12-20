Stream the Best of Bully Ray FREE For a Limited Time on IMPACT Plus

News / December 20, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff

Before Bully Ray challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at Hard To Kill, relive the greatest matches from his illustrious IMPACT career FREE for a limited time on IMPACT Plus! Featuring must-see matchups against AJ Styles, Sting, Moose, Kurt Angle, James Storm and more!

On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.