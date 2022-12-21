IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 22, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 21, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The action continues on the road to Hard To Kill. Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Just three weeks before Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James face off in a high-stakes Title vs Career match at Hard To Kill, they will team up against a common enemy this Thursday, the devastating duo of Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. When Steelz interrupted last week’s contract signing between champion and challenger, she was quick to bring up the fact that “The Boricua Badass” has defeated “Hardcore Country” not once but twice. Jealous that she hasn’t been a part of James’ Last Rodeo, Steelz must now walk the walk in this epic showdown. Meanwhile, Grace was hesitant to accept Tasha’s challenge as she was concerned that James wouldn’t be at 100% for Hard To Kill. Never one to back down from a fight, James was determined to prove her wrong. What will happen in this combustible tag team main event? Find out on IMPACT.
The Knockouts World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs this Thursday as Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw challenge Jessicka and Rosemary. After Chelsea Green went home following her loss to Mickie James, Purrazzo was left without a tag team partner for VXT’s contractually-obligated rematch against the Death Dollz. That was until last week when Gisele Shaw proposed that “The Virtuosa” and “The Quintessential Diva” rekindle their alliance. Despite Purrazzo placing blame on Shaw for ruining her best friend’s career, she eventually accepted the offer. Who will leave the IMPACT Zone with the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles around their waists?
Steve Maclin will stop at nothing to receive what he believes he is rightfully owed, a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity. Following victories over some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, Maclin is furious that he still has nothing to show for it. This Thursday, Maclin squares off with former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in what promises to be an action-packed collision. Will Maclin continue his path of destruction or will Swann teach him a lesson in humility?
Just two weeks removed from Mike Bailey‘s near 60-minute classic with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, “Speedball” returns to in-ring competition against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura. Following his match with the “Walking Weapon”, Bailey was confronted and assaulted by Kenny King, who has become obsessed with making Bailey’s life a living hell. Will Bailey be able to focus on the task at hand or will Uemura score one of the biggest victories of his young career?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. A new side of Taylor Wilde will be unleashed as the “Wilde Witch” locks up with IMPACT newcomer KiLynn King! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
