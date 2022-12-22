Josh Alexander & Bully Ray Unleash Full Metal Mayhem, MCMG Defend in 4-Way Elimination Match, Plus Taurus Seeks Revenge on Miguel at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 22, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Bound For Glory, Bully Ray made his shocking return to win the coveted Call Your Shot Gauntlet and earn himself a title opportunity of his choosing, any time, any place. But unfortunately for Bully, his past came back to haunt him as the IMPACT locker room showed their distrust for the wrestling legend. Everywhere IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander went, he had friends – and enemies – warning him to watch his back. Following Alexander’s hard-fought victory over Frankie Kazarian at Over Drive, Bully made good on his promise and “called his shot” honorably for an IMPACT World Title match at Hard To Kill. But the sportsmanship ended there as Bully brutally assaulted the “Walking Weapon” and threatened to attack his wife just moments later. As one of the longest reigning IMPACT World Champions of all time, Josh Alexander has certainly proven that he is “Hard To Kill” but at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of the new year, he will face his toughest test to date. Will Alexander remain at the top of the mountain? Or will Bully Ray usher in a new era and become IMPACT World Champion for the third time? One thing is for certain, hell will be unleashed in what is now a deeply personal showdown. Following Bully Ray’s violent attack on his former friend Tommy Dreamer, which included the use of a ladder and a steel chair, this bout will now be contested under Full Metal Mayhem rules. Tables, ladders, chairs and chains, if it’s metal, it’s legal at Hard To Kill!
The IMPACT Wrestling tag team division has been red hot as of late, with several teams jockeying for its top prize. After the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath and Rhino to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, a match where the Major Players were banned from ringside, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley laid the groundwork for an epic 4-Way Elimination match. In hopes of determining who the best tag team in IMPACT Wrestling truly is, the Motor City Machine Guns will now defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against former champions Heath and Rhino, the Major Players and the Bullet Club duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey, who had an impressive showing in this year’s NJPW Super Jr Tag League. Four teams will enter but only one will be left standing in Atlanta!
Trey Miguel has a new attitude, and that attitude is what may have won him the X-Division Championship. It was the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament where Miguel blinded Black Taurus with spray paint to steal the victory and the X-Division Title. In the weeks to follow, Miguel would not only continue to deface his opponents, but also the X-Division Title itself. Now Miguel must back up his actions when the raging bull, Taurus, challenges him in a rematch at Hard To Kill. Will Miguel escape with the victory or will Taurus restore the X-Division Title to its former glory?
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.