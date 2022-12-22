Rich Swann Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 22, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As first reported by Chris Van Vilet, Rich Swann has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling for two years. To listen to the full interview, click here.
BREAKING NEWS: Rich Swann re-signs 2-year deal with @IMPACTWRESTLING!Full interview here: https://t.co/lIejjYzrAF pic.twitter.com/22DCmsJxdU— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) December 22, 2022
