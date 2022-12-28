IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: December 29, 2022

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / December 28, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Relive the best of IMPACT Wrestling in 2022 this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
The breathtaking matches, the unforgettable moments and the enduring memories made for another incredible year of action. Featuring your favorite IMPACT stars such as IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Moose, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo and more. Plus, the winners of the 2022 Year-End Awards will be revealed, including Match of the Year, Male and Female Wrestlers of the Year and more, as voted on by you, the great fans of IMPACT Wrestling.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Two longtime duos collide when Raj Singh and Shera face off against Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in tag team action! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!