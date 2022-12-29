Ticket Packages for Hard To Kill Fallout & 83 Weeks LIVE Available Now for January 14 in Atlanta

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 29, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
One night after Hard To Kill takes over Atlanta, the fun continues with two must-see events on Saturday, January 14th. Take advantage of this special offer and secure your ticket package to both Hard To Kill Fallout and 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson!
More on Hard To Kill Fallout:
Witness the fallout from Hard To Kill as the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Center Stage in Atlanta, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
More on 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson:
Join Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson for a live edition of 83 Weeks in the heart of WCW country, Atlanta, Georgia! This special matinee show will feature a VIP Meet and Greet with Eric and Conrad before the show followed by an uncensored, unscripted, anything goes live version of 83 Weeks. You don’t want to miss this one!