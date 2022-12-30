Mike Bailey Ranks No. 4 on Outsports’ 2022 Queer Wrestling Index

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / December 30, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Congratulations to “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who ranked No. 4 on the 2022 Queer Wrestling Index, ranking the Top 200 out LGBTQ professional wrestlers, published by Outsports.com.
Bailey said: “I’m honored to be ranked No. 4. There are some amazing athletes on the list and many had incredible years. Congratulations to Gisele Shaw (No. 23) and Jai Vidal (No. 26).”
Full story: https://www.outsports.com/2022/12/22/23520125/qwi-200-lgbtq-pro-wrestling-wwe-aew-impact-roh-gcw-mlw-njpw-day-seven-top-20