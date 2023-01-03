Moose Accepts Joe Hendry’s Challenge for a Digital Media Title Clash at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 3, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The Digital Media Title will be up for grabs when Joe Hendry defends against Moose at Hard To Kill. In a unique turn of events, it was the reigning champion Hendry who laid out the challenge for this championship showdown. The two have been at odds for weeks, ever since Moose “said his name” on an early December edition of IMPACT. Hendry has been on a roll as of late, bringing a new level of prestige to the Digital Media Championship. But now he must face his toughest test, a former IMPACT World Champion in Moose. Brace yourself for this collision between two of the heaviest hitters on the IMPACT roster!
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.