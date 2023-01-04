IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: January 5, 2023

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / January 4, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Just eight nights away from Hard To Kill, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
Before the Motor City Machine Guns defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Major Players, Heath and Rhino and Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a Four Way Elimination match at Hard To Kill, momentum is up for grabs this Thursday. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have been a thorn in the side of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley on their latest quest for gold. Now that the Guns have kicked off their 3rd reign as IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Sabin will turn his attention towards Cardona in singles competition. Will Sabin exact a measure of revenge? Or will Cardona give us a glimpse into the future with a Major victory?
IMPACT Wrestling’s top Knockouts will collide in a high-stakes #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill: Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo and Taylor Wilde. With a shot at the coveted Knockouts World Title up for grabs, there is no room for error on the path to greatness. But first, Slamovich returns to singles competition as she battles the more-aggressive-than-ever Taylor Wilde. “The Wilde Witch” has been unleashed with one goal in mind: to reclaim the Knockouts World Title. Meanwhile, a determined Slamovich is looking to capture the gold for the first time in her career. Who will score the all-important W en route to Atlanta? Find out this Thursday.
Well-travelled wrestling star Anthony Greene makes his IMPACT debut this Thursday as he goes one-on-one with the menacing Black Taurus. “The Alternative” is set to cross the line into pro wrestling’s longtime alternative brand, IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, Taurus will be looking to send a message to his Hard To Kill opponent, reigning X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, as they prepare for their championship grudge match. Will Taurus charge his way to a victory or will Greene derail his momentum heading into Atlanta?
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw squares off with the poised KiLynn King in what promises to be hard-hitting contest. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
Watch IMPACT!