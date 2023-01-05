Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta When Rich Swann & Steve Maclin Wage War at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 5, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
For weeks, Steve Maclin has been on a violent rampage as he continues to demand what he believes he is rightfully owed – a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity. After taking out Frankie Kazarian with a brutal steel chair assault, former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vowed to teach Maclin a lesson in respect. Tensions between the two top contenders exploded, leading to their match ending in a double countout. Recently on IMPACT!, Swann challenged Maclin to a rematch but this time, there will be no disqualifications and falls will count anywhere in Atlanta. With both of their sights set on becoming IMPACT World Champion, who will reign supreme in what will surely be a wild brawl at Hard To Kill?
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are SOLD OUT.