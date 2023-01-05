Killer Kelly Joins the Fight, Knockouts World Title #1 Contenders Match Now a Four-Way at Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 5, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Who will be next in line for a shot at the coveted Knockouts World Title? That question will be answered when four of pro wrestling’s top athletes collide in Atlanta, including two former Knockouts World Champions. Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly are set to compete with a golden opportunity up for grabs but only one can call themselves the #1 Contender. We know what Masha Slamovich is capable of after she took reigning Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to the limit in not one but two grueling contests. Then there’s Deonna Purrazzo who has previously held the Knockouts World Title for an astonishing 441 days. A former Knockouts World Champion in her own right, Taylor Wilde has completely reinvented herself as of late and this new-found aggression may be the key to putting gold around her waist once again. In a late addition to the match, the stunning and lethal Killer Kelly competes for the first time since November with title aspirations on her mind.
On Friday, January 13th, IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta! Tickets are SOLD OUT.