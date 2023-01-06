Two Must-See Matchups: Knockouts & X-Division Take Center Stage on Countdown to Hard To Kill

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 6, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023, the action begins on Countdown to Hard To Kill streaming LIVE & FREE Friday, January 13th at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Preview the night’s huge event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else!
The Death Dollz have been on a roll since winning the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory. Boasting impressive victories over VXT, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans and even the unlikely duo of Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, the Death Dollz have found their stride at the top of the Knockouts tag team division. But now, three of their adversaries are out for revenge as Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw join forces for six-Knockout tag team action on Countdown to Hard To Kill. Will the Death Dollz continue their winning ways? Or will Steelz, Evans and Shaw put the reigning champs on notice?
Six is the magic number on Countdown to Hard To Kill as Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Bhupinder Gujjar, Mike Bailey and KUSHIDA collide in an X-Division free-for-all. With the X-Division Title to be decided later in the night between reigning champion Trey Miguel and #1 Contender Black Taurus, a victory for any of these top X-Division athletes will surely move them one step closer towards a golden opportunity. Meanwhile, Mike Jackson and KUSHIDA will be making their respective returns to IMPACT on this special night.
Click here for everything you need to know about Hard To Kill 2023.