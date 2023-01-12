IMPACT! on AXS TV Results: January 12, 2023

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / January 12, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Before the IMPACT kicks off the night’s action with an exclusive match streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
Raj Singh & Shera vs Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice
Dice hits a backbreaker on Singh to gain control. Singh targets the throat of Swinger, before throwing him into choke from Shera. Swinger gets repeatedly whipped into the corner turnbuckles. Swinger tries to fight free but Singh shuts down his momentum once again. Swinger shows signs of life as he hits Singh with a jawbreaker, allowing him to make the much-needed tag to Dice. The pace quickens as Dice knocks Shera off the apron and hits Singh with a running cannonball. Singh turns the tide with a shot to the throat. Shera hits the Lion’s Roar powerbomb on Dice to win.
Raj Singh & Shera def Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice
The final IMPACT! on AXS TV before Hard To Kill is on the air.
Josh Alexander & Bully Ray Have a Digital Face-to-Face
Josh Mathews conducts a digital face-to-face between IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray just 24 hours before their deeply personal World Title showdown at Hard To Kill. Alexander admits that Bully is in his head after Bully violated their stay-at-home order and put IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore through a table last week. Bully criticizes Alexander for falling into his trap and allowing their IMPACT World Title match to be contested under Full Metal Mayhem rules, a stipulation that Bully invented. Bully declares victory as Mathews signs off.
Brian Myers w/ Matt Cardona vs Heath w/ Rhino
Who will gain momentum heading into the Four-Way Elimination match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Hard To Kill? Heath pummels Myers with a series of shots in the corner. There’s a commotion at ringside, leading to the referee ejecting both Rhino and Cardona to the back. Heath launches himself off the apron, colliding with Myers on the floor. Myers hits a running forearm on the outside to gain control. Myers begins to fight back with a neckbreaker for two. Myers counters the Wake Up Call into the Implant DDT for a near fall of his own. Myers hits the spear but it’s still not enough to put Heath away. Myers delivers a thumb to the eye, followed by the top rope elbow drop. Myers complains to the referee, allowing Heath to blindside him with the Wake Up Call for three.
Heath def Brian Myers
Following their success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Super Jr Tag League, Ace Austin and Chris Bey set their sights on the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.
Taya Valkyrie has been attacked backstage by the Death Dollz’ opponents on Countdown to Hard To Kill, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw. Valkyrie tells Rosemary and Jessicka not to worry about her as Rosemary has a match with Evans up next.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Jessicka vs Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal
An enraged Rosemary charges Evans at the opening bell and bites her in the corner. Evans throws a series of haymakers but Rosemary shuts her down with a step-up forearm. Rosemary takes out both Evans and Vidal with a top rope crossbody to the floor. Rosemary takes her Upside Down but Evans’ allies provide a distraction from ringside. Evans occupies the referee’s attention, allowing Shaw to choke Rosemary on the ropes. Rosemary creates separation with a reverse neckbreaker, then builds momentum with a Slingblade. Rosemary hits a T-Bone suplex for two. Rosemary has her beat following the spear but Vidal distracts the referee. The match begins to break down as everyone gets involved. Rosemary knocks Shaw off the apron but that opens the door for a Full Nelson Slam from Evans to win.
Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Jessicka
After the match, Steelz, Evans, Shaw and Vidal lay out Rosemary and Jessicka with a 4-on-2 assault.
Taylor Wilde says that she will rise in the Knockouts #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill. Opposing her will be Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo and Killer Kelly.
Mickie James puts her career on the line against Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in the epic conclusion to The Last Rodeo at Hard To Kill.
The Design Shave Sami Callihan’s Head
Sami Callihan has vowed to join The Design but in order to do so, he must go through an initiation process. Tonight, that process begins with the shaving of Callihan’s head. Deaner, Kon and Angels are in the ring. The lights go out and Callihan appears in front of them. Deaner says that Callihan is making the right choice but he should know one thing – this process is going to be long, difficult and violent. Callihan sits down as Angels begins to cut his hair. Deaner tells Callihan that he doesn’t need to cater to the fans any longer because they don’t care about him. Deaner grabs the clippers but Callihan stops him and shaves his head himself. Deaner announces the death of the “Death Machine” and the birth of Callihan.
After Scott D’Amore was brutally attacked by Bully Ray last week, Gail Kim announces that his temporary replacement will be announced tomorrow night at Hard To Kill.
Mike Bailey vs Anthony Greene
Before Mike Bailey battles Kenny King in a no-ropes Pit Fight next week, he faces off against Anthony Greene here tonight. The fight spills to the outside where Greene sends him shoulder-first into the steel steps, followed by a dive through the ropes. Greene hits a top rope crossbody for two. Greene locks in a Half Boston Crab but Bailey breaks the hold. Bailey soars with a springboard Moonsault to the outside, followed by a missile dropkick. Back in the ring, Bailey hits a twisting Shooting Star Press. Greene almost puts Bailey away with a sit-down powerbomb. Bailey connects with his signature running kick in the corner, followed by Ultima Weapon to win.
Mike Bailey def Anthony Greene
IMPACT Wrestling kicks of 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE this Friday the 13th at 8pm ET. Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match which will kick off the show. Mickie James challenges Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship in a Title vs Career match. Unfinished business will be settled when Eddie Edwards goes one-on-one with Jonathan Gresham. Four teams vie for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles as the Motor City Machine Guns defend against Heath and Rhino, the Major Players and the Bullet Club duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey in an Elimination match. Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly clash in a #1 Contenders match. Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta between Rich Swann and Steve Maclin. Plus, Black Taurus seeks revenge and the X-Division Championship against Trey Miguel.
The action begins on Countdown to Hard To Kill streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Bhupinder Gujjar, Mike Bailey and KUSHIDA collide in an X-Division Scramble match. Plus, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions the Death Dollz battle Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw in a six-Knockout tag team match.
Eddie Edwards, Moose & Steve Maclin vs Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Rich Swann
In a preview of what’s to come at Hard To Kill, it’s an all-star six-man tag team main event on IMPACT. Tensions explode as all six opponents face off in the middle of the ring. Swann is the only man standing following a flurry of kicks. Swann launches himself off the apron, colliding with Moose and Edwards on the outside. Maclin takes out Swann with a running boot on the floor. Edwards chokes Swann with his wrist tape as his team cuts off the ring and employs quick tags. Moose continues the assault by driving Swann into the steel ring post. Swann finally creates separation with an Enzuigiri to Edwards, allowing him to make the tag to Gresham. The pace quickens as Gresham goes on the attack. Gresham hits a double top rope dropkick to Edwards and Maclin. Moose throws Gresham into a Blue Thunder Bomb from Edwards. Moose hits Gresham with a strong Irish whip into the corner. Now it’s Gresham who breaks free and tags in Hendry. The Digital Media Champion puts his strength on display as he hits a Trust Fall on Maclin. It’s total chaos as everyone gets a piece of the action. Moose blindsides Hendry with the spear to score the victory for his team.
Eddie Edwards, Moose & Steve Maclin def Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Rich Swann
After the match, Edwards is celebrating in the ring when the sounds of thunder and lightning echo throughout the IMPACT Zone.
The final IMPACT! before Hard To Kill goes off the air.