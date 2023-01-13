Frankie Kazarian Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 13, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight at Hard To Kill, Frankie Kazarian made his shocking return to announce huge breaking news: the former 5-time X-Division Champion has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.
Hard To Kill marked Kazarian’s first IMPACT appearance since being taken out of action by Steve Maclin. What does Kazarian have in store for the rest of the IMPACT roster? Tune in to IMPACT! Thursday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders to find out.