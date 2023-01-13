Hard To Kill 2023 Full Results

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Results / January 13, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
IMPACT Wrestling kicks off 2023 in a big way with its next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza, Hard To Kill LIVE from Center Stage in Atlanta!
The action begins on Countdown to Hard To Kill.
Angels vs Yuya Uemura vs Delirious vs Mike Jackson vs Mike Bailey vs KUSHIDA
It’s every man for himself in this X-Division Scramble match! Bailey hits a springboard Moonsault to the floor. Jackson dives through the ropes, colliding with everyone on the outside. Jackson goes Old School on Angels, then soars with a top rope crossbody. Bailey hits Uemura with his signature running kick in the corner. Bailey is perched on the top when Kenny King gets involved and sends him crashing to the floor. KUSHIDA locks in the arm on Angels to win by submission.
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve – X-Division Championship
Black Taurus is out for revenge as he challenges Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title! Taurus counters an early Meteora attempt, then hits a series of Slingblades. Miguel avoids a pop-up Samoan Drop and connects with a modified driver for two. Taurus catches Miguel in mid-air and successfully hits the Samoan Drop to create separation. Taurus pounces him across the ring, followed by a backbreaker for two. Both men are down following a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from Miguel on the outside. Miguel soars with the Meteora but it’s not enough to keep Taurus down. Taurus press-slams him all the way from the top rope but this time it’s Miguel who kicks out just in time. Miguel hits Lightning Spiral but the referee catches him with his feet on the ropes. Miguel blinds him with the spray paint, then connects with another Lightning Spiral to win.
Hard To Kill begins with a ten-bell salute to one of the defining voices in the history of IMPACT Wrestling, Don West.
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Bully Ray – Full Metal Mayhem for the IMPACT World Championship
The deeply personal rivalry between IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray explodes in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the IMPACT World Title! Bully blindsides Alexander with a steel chain while he’s making his entrance. Alexander is busted open and the match hasn’t even begun. The bell rings and Bully immediately powerbombs him through a table for a very close near fall. Alexander delivers a strong right hand, then hits Bully over the head with a cheese grater. Alexander empties a bag of thumbtacks on the mat but Bully immediately retreats up the ramp. Alexander continues the punishment with a series of steel chair shots across the back. Alexander climbs to the top of a ladder but Bully tips it over, sending him crashing into the thumbtacks. Alexander is fired up as he comes back with a rolling senton, followed by a steel chain knee strike. Alexander locks in the ankle lock, then wraps the chain around Bully’s neck. Out of nowhere, The Good Hands hit the ring and assist Bully with a 3D into the thumbtacks – somehow, someway, Alexander kicks out at two. Jason Hotch and John Skyler zip-tie Alexander to the ropes when Tommy Dreamer makes the save. Dreamer hits Bully with a trash can but Bully makes him pay with a spear through the table. Bully then refocuses on Alexander, relentlessly hitting him over the head with a trash can. Alexander’s wife, Jen, comes to his aid and begs Bully to stop. Jen delivers a low blow to Bully, followed by an astonishing Sliced Bread out of the corner. Alexander launches himself off the top of the ladder, sending Bully through the table with a massive splash. Bully kicks out but Alexander immediately locks in the Ankle Lock to win by submission.
IMPACT legends Tara and Raven wish Mickie James good luck in her high-stakes Title vs Career match against Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace tonight.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) vs Heath & Rhino vs Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) – Four-Way Elimination Match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Four of IMPACT Wrestling’s top teams collide in an Elimination match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles! The match breaks down before the opening bell as everyone gets in on the action. Myers plants Heath face-first into the mat for two. Heath comes back with a powerslam off the second rope, creating separation and allowing him to tag in Rhino. Rhino hits Cardona with a belly-to-belly suplex but Myers breaks the pin. Cardona rolls up Rhino to eliminate his team from the match. Bey is on fire until Myers provides a distraction from the apron, giving Cardona the opportunity to take control with a back suplex. Cardona hits a series of pinpoint neckbreakers on Bey. Austin brings the fight to Myers on the apron, followed by a springboard dropkick into the center of the ring. Myers inadvertently clotheslines his own partner, allowing Bey to take the both of them out with breathtaking offense. Bey hits Myers with The Art of Finesse, followed by The Fold from Austin for the elimination. The Guns hit Bey with a Magic Killer but Austin breaks up the pin attempt. The Major Players attack Bey and Austin after being eliminated. Sabin dives through the ropes, colliding with Cardona on the floor. The Guns put Bey away with the Dirt Bomb to remain IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.
Frankie Kazarian makes his shocking return and announces that he has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling!
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs Moose – Digital Media Championship
The Digital Media Title is up for grabs as Joe Hendry defends against his toughest test to date, Moose! Hendry gets on the mic before the opening bell but Moose slaps it out of his hands to jumpstart the action. Hendry hits an impressive vertical suplex but Moose jumps right back to his feet. Hendry puts his strength on display once again as connects with a walking suplex around the ring. Moose shuts down his momentum with a delayed running dropkick in the corner. Moose remains in control as he whips Hendry into the turnbuckles. Moose slaps him in the face but that only fires up Hendry. Hendry launches Moose over the top rope to the floor. Hendry spikes him with a cutter for two. Moose comes back with the Sky High powerbomb but now it’s Hendry who kicks out at two. Moose hits a thunderous Superplex from the top. Both men exchange shots in the middle of the ring. Hendry counters the spear into a rollup for another near fall. Moose counters the Standing Ovation into a pair of side slams. Moose uses the Digital Media Title as a distraction, allowing him to deliver a low blow to Hendry. Moose follows up with the spear to steal the victory.
Santino Marella arrives as IMPACT Wrestling’s new Director of Authority and announces that this match will be restarted. Hendry connects with Standing Ovation to retain the Digital Media Title!
After costing Mike Bailey his match on Countdown to Hard To Kill earlier tonight, Kenny King declares victory in the no-ropes Pit Fight this Thursday.
Deonna Purrazzo vs Masha Slamovich vs Taylor Wilde vs Killer Kelly – Knockouts World Title #1 Contenders Match
Who will earn a coveted Knockouts World Title opportunity? Purrazzo hits a sliding dropkick into Kelly and Slamovich. Purrazzo continues the attack with a crossbody from the top rope to the floor. Slamovich is next to fly as she collides with everyone on the outside. Purrazzo knocks Wilde off the apron, sending her crashing into the steel guardrail. Purrazzo hits a standing Moonsault on Slamovich but Kelly breaks the pin. Both Purrazzo and Wilde have a submission locked in on Kelly but turn their attention towards each other. Purrazzo almost puts Wilde away with a thunderous powerbomb. Purrazzo counters the Killer Klutch into the Fujiwara Armbar. Wilde breaks the submission, allowing Kelly to transition into the Killer Klutch. Slamovich hits the Snowplow on Wilde to break the submission and win by pinfall.
Rich Swann vs Steve Maclin – Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta
Raven joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary as Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta! Steve Maclin blindsides Rich Swann while he’s being interviewed by Gia Miller in the back. They brawl in the parking garage and onto the street where Swann hits a cutter on the sidewalk. There’s a close call with a car leaving Center Stage but that doesn’t stop these two adversaries. Maclin spears him through multiple steel guardrails. They fight their way back into the IMPACT Zone as Maclin assaults him with a steel chair. Swann is Caught in the Crosshairs but it’s not enough to keep him down. Swann turns the tide with a cutter on the floor, then chokes Maclin with the camera cord. Maclin hits a back body drop, sending Swann back-first into the ramp. Swann leaps off the ramp with a Frog Splash to the outside. Maclin is once again in control following a thudding powerbomb. Maclin spikes Swann with the KIA to score the victory.
Eddie Edwards vs Jonathan Gresham
The unfinished business between Eddie Edwards and Jonathan Gresham will be settled in a match nine months in the making! Gresham gains the early advantage with a slingshot crossbody over the top rope to the floor. Edwards shuts down his momentum with an overheard belly-to-belly suplex. Gresham begins to target the left elbow of Edwards. Moments later, Edwards comes back with a draping neckbreaker. Gresham leaps to his feet and hits an Enzuigiri to the back of the head. Gresham rolls up Edwards for a two count, but immediately follows up with a tilt-a-whirl bulldog. Gresham connects with a standing Moonsault for two. Edwards hits a thunderous Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall. Gresham counters the Backpack Stunner but is able to hit a springboard Moonsault instead. Gresham dives through the ropes, taking out Edwards on the floor. Gresham locks in a sleeper on the top rope but Edwards sends him jaw-first into the turnbuckle. Edwards turns him inside out with a clothesline, but the follow-up Tiger Driver isn’t enough to keep Gresham down. Edwards connects with the Boston Knee Party to win.
After the match, thunder and lightning echo throughout Center Stage as PCO appears in the ring. PCO attacks Edwards with the shovel that Edwards used to bury him in the Las Vegas desert. PCO lays him out with the chokeslam and stands tall.
IMPACT Wrestling returns to Toronto for its spring pay-per-view extravaganza, Rebellion, LIVE on April 16th.
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Mickie James – Title vs Career
It’s the epic conclusion to Mickie James’ Last Rodeo as she challenges Jordynne Grace in a high-stakes Title vs Career match! Both Knockouts exchange slaps in the middle of the ring with Grace gaining the upper-hand. Grace puts her physicality on display as she hits a double foot stomp in the corner, then stands on her opponent. Grace charges into the corner but James avoids the incoming assault and follows up with a top rope bulldog. James creates some much needed separation, giving her an opportunity to regain her composure. James hits a series of running clotheslines, finally taking Grace off her feet. James launches herself off the top rope, driving Grace into the ramp with a Thesz Press. James isn’t able to secure the Mick-DT so she instead locks in a Guillotine attempt. Grace fights out of it and hits a delayed vertical Superplex, followed by a Jackhammer for a very close near fall. James connects with a Hurricanrana out of the corner, then follows up with a Flapjack. James is in control as she hits a seated senton for two. Grace comes back with a big Spinebuster for another near fall. James counters the Piledriver into twisting leg scissors but it’s not enough. Near fall after near fall, neither Knockout can put the other one away. James hits the Mick Kick, followed by the Mick-DT but somehow, someway, Grace kicks out at two. Grace locks in a sleeper but James will not fade. James sends her into the steel ring post, then spikes Grace with a tornado DDT to win the Knockouts World Title and keep her career alive.
Mickie James celebrates this monumental victory with her family as Hard To Kill goes off the air.