Santino Marella Arrives as IMPACT Wrestling’s New Director of Authority

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / January 13, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Earlier tonight at Hard To Kill, Santino Marella was revealed as IMPACT Wrestling’s new Director of Authority. This comes after IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore was brutally assaulted by Bully Ray on a recent episode of IMPACT. Marella wasted no time putting his authority to good use as he restarted the Digital Media Title match after Moose cheated to defeat Hendry. In their second bout of the night, Hendry would go on to score the victory and remain Digital Media Champion.
Get the Santino Marella Director of Authority T-Shirt on ShopIMPACT.com!