Bullet Club’s Ace & Bey Defend IMPACT Tag Gold Against TMDK at Sacrifice

News / March 15, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After dethroning the Motor City Machine Guns to become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the very first time, the young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey, are set to defend their titles at Sacrifice. Opposing them will be the New Japan Pro-Wrestling duo of Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, otherwise known as TMDK. Ace and Bey proved that they are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today but will TMDK bring an end to their reign before it even gets started? We also know that both the Bullet Club and TMDK will compete in a Four-Way match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles less than one week later at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive. But who will walk into Los Angeles as champions?
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE March 24th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.