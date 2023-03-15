IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: March 16, 2023

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / March 15, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The jam-packed road to Sacrifice, Multiverse United and Rebellion continues on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Just eight nights before IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian battle Time Machine at Sacrifice, another star-studded tag team main event comes to IMPACT. This Thursday, Alexander, Swann and Kazarian look to keep their skills sharp when they step into the ring with Bullet Club, comprised of NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey. This match came about after Bullet Club confronted the trio last week and with a loaded schedule of events right around the corner, momentum is everything.
The Knockouts World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs this Thursday as the Death Dollz defend against the newly-formed duo of Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King, now known as The Coven. Last week, King shocked the world when she joined forces with “The Wilde Witch” to deliver a brutal assault to Killer Kelly. But it didn’t take long before they were confronted by the division’s top group who agreed to put their titles on the line under one condition: if the Death Dollz win, The Coven must stop practicing dark magic.
As Steve Maclin prepares for the biggest opportunity of his career, a long-awaited IMPACT World Title shot against Josh Alexander, he will first step into the ring for singles competition this Thursday. Opposing him will be Heath, who will stop at nothing to upset the #1 Contender en route to Rebellion. Will Heath be “caught in the crosshairs” on IMPACT? Or will the “Red-Headed Rebel” give Maclin a Wake Up Call he’ll never forget?
Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey tore the house down on Countdown to No Surrender, proving that they are, without a doubt, two of the most athletically-gifted individuals in professional wrestling today. After a tremendous show of respect for one another, Gresham and Bailey will join forces for tag team action this Thursday. But standing across the ring from them will be the longtime duo of Decay, as Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve look to score a victory in the name of “The Shadow”.
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Zicky Dice goes one-on-one with the newly-minted Champagne Singh in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
