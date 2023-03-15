KiLynn King Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 15, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
As revealed earlier today on Ten Count with Steve Fall, KiLynn King has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. This Thursday on IMPACT!, King teams with Taylor Wilde to challenge the Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles.
To watch the full interview, click here.
It’s official..✍🏼@IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/4iIyatpA7e— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) March 15, 2023
