Mike Bailey Looks to Even the Score With Jonathan Gresham, Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry Wants Revenge on Brian Myers at Sacrifice

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 16, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
On Countdown to No Surrender, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey tore the house down in an instant classic that will not soon be forgotten. While Gresham scored the victory in that contest, both competitors could not deny the respect they shared for one another. After joining forces for a tag team victory over Decay, Bailey laid out the challenge for a rematch with Gresham in hopes of evening the score. Not one to back down from a challenge, Gresham accepted and the match was made official for Sacrifice.
After coming up short in two consecutive Digital Media Title opportunities, Moose enlisted the help of former Digital Media Champion Brian Myers to make Joe Hendry‘s life a living hell. Following a blindside assault in the backstage area, Hendry had revenge on his mind and invoked Myers’ own rematch clause. When Hendry defeated Myers to become Digital Media Champion last year, Myers never received his contractually-obligated rematch – until now. At Sacrifice, Hendry is ready for a fight but will his desire for revenge cost him the Digital Media Championship?
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE March 24th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.