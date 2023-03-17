Kenny King Vows to End PCO in Highly-Combustible Bout at Sacrifice

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 17, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Following months of mental abuse from Eddie Edwards, PCO has made it his mission to torment the former leader of Honor No More. Edwards has done everything in his power to put an end to PCO, including burying him alive in the Las Vegas desert. But if there’s one thing we know about Perfect Creation One, it’s that he’s not human. Recently on IMPACT!, their ongoing battle was brought to a screeching halt when PCO was run over by an unknown assailant. One week later, their former stablemate in Honor No More, Kenny King, assisted Edwards in blindsiding PCO with another brutal assault. Was King the driver in the hit-and-run? And what are his motives for taking out PCO? In any case, Sacrifice will play host to a highly-combustible bout between PCO and Kenny King and revenge is in the air.
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE March 24th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.