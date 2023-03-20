Lince Dorado Revealed as Trey Miguel’s X-Division Title Challenger at Sacrifice

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 20, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
After outlasting Crazzy Steve in the first-ever Monster’s Ball match for the X-Division Championship, Trey Miguel didn’t hold back when he wasn’t booked to compete at No Surrender. Following a beatdown at the hands of PCO, Miguel voiced his displeasure directly to the Director of Authority. But did Miguel bite off more than he can chew? We’ll find out when Miguel defends the X-Division Title at Sacrifice against an opponent handpicked by Santino Marella himself. We now know that Marella has selected the world-renowned Lince Dorado, who will be challenging for the X-Division Title in his first match back in IMPACT Wrestling since 2013.
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE THIS FRIDAY, March 24th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.