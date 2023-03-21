Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Mike Bailey, KENTA vs Minoru Suzuki, Yuya Uemura vs Gabriel Kidd Charged & Ready for Multiverse United

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 21, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Mike Bailey‘s original opponent, Will Ospreay, will be unable to compete at Multiverse United due to injury. Instead, Bailey will go one-on-one with New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in what can only be described as a dream match. After competing in IMPACT Wrestling during the early stages of his career, Tanahashi steps into the ring with Bailey for the first time ever, who has taken IMPACT Wrestling by storm.
After pinning the champion in an eight-man tag team match on the 2023 New Japan Cup tour, Minoru Suzuki will now challenge KENTA for the STRONG Openweight Title at Multiverse United. Tensions between these two veterans have exploded during recent NJPW events which saw KENTA and Suzuki engage in a steel chair standoff. Who will be victorious in this clash of NJPW veterans?
The action begins on Countdown to Multiverse United, featuring a must-see bonus match. New Japan Pro-Wrestling standouts Yuya Uemura and Gabriel Kidd collide in singles competition, as both look to score the all-important W before the main card of Multiverse United begins.
IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive LIVE March 30th at 11pm ET on FITE. Tickets for this co-branded mega event from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles are SOLD OUT.