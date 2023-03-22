IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: March 23, 2023

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / March 22, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
It’s the last stop before Sacrifice on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Tensions are about to explode in a blockbuster tag team main event this Thursday. When Knockouts World Champion Mickie James joined Tommy Dreamer in his fight against Bully Ray, the self-proclaimed “Baddest of the Bad” evened the odds with the recruitment of one of James’ fiercest rivals, Masha Slamovich. James may have defeated Slamovich with the Knockouts World Title on the line but the threat still remains. Just 24 hours before Bully Ray battles Tommy Dreamer in the first-ever Busted Open match and Mickie James defends the Knockouts World Title against Jordynne Grace, these two duos will collide.
Last week, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian fell to the Bullet Club in their tune-up for the star-studded six-man tag team main event at Sacrifice. Now Time Machine has an opportunity to seize all the momentum heading into this Friday’s big event when they face off against The Design on IMPACT. Will KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns fire the first shot in proving that they are the superior trio? Or will Deaner, Kon and Angels play spoiler en route to Windsor? Plus, with KUSHIDA’s IMPACT World Title opportunity just one week away at Multiverse United, the stakes have never been higher.
As Deonna Purrazzo looks to even the score with Gisele Shaw in their highly-anticipated rematch at Sacrifice, “The Virtuosa” must first survive the wrath of Shaw’s new head of security, Savannah Evans. Last week, Purrazzo gained a measure of revenge when she blindsided Shaw at ringside, leading to an explosive brawl that was broken up by security. But with only 24 hours until Sacrifice, has Purrazzo walked into a trap laid by “The Quintessential Diva”?
After Moose was defeated by Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry on two separate occasions, he enlisted Brian Myers to aid him in taking out Hendry backstage. Myers was the man who Hendry defeated to become Digital Media Champion and never invoked his contractually-obligated rematch. Motivated by revenge, Hendry invoked the rematch on his behalf at Sacrifice. But first, Hendry will team with Dirty Dango to battle Moose and Myers in tag team action this Thursday.
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. As he prepares to defend the X-Division Title against Lince Dorado at Sacrifice, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel goes one-on-one with Kevin Knight. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
