Mickie James Unable to Compete at Sacrifice

News / March 23, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Due to an injury, Mickie James will be unable to compete in her scheduled Knockouts World Title defense against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice. We will provide an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice.
Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/BPq6HLF1DG— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023
