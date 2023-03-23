Titanium VIP Ticket Holder Information for Sacrifice Weekend

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 23, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
Dear Titanium VIP Ticket-Holders,
Everyone at IMPACT Wrestling is excited for the upcoming shows in Windsor, Sacrifice and Sacrifice Fallout on Friday & Saturday, March 24-25. Here is a quick look at what to expect and plan for:
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Pre-Show: Meet & Greet (upstairs) with select IMPACT Stars.
Post-Show: Meet ringside for a commemorative ringside photo.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Pre-Show Meet & Greet (upstairs) with select IMPACT Stars.
Post-Show: Meet ringside for Collectible Swag and a Titanium Raffle.
We look forward to seeing you this weekend in Windsor!