Sacrifice 2023 Full Preview

Preview / March 24, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE TONIGHT from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets for this event are SOLD OUT.
Following the shocking news that Josh Alexander will be out of action indefinitely due to a triceps injury, Steve Maclin will replace him in the six-man tag team main event against Time Machine at Sacrifice. With Maclin and KUSHIDA set to collide in a match to determine the new IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion, momentum will be up for grabs in this star-studded showdown. But can Maclin coexist with Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian, especially against the united front that is KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns? Only time will tell.
The longstanding rivalry between Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will have its next chapter written when they meet in the first-ever Busted Open match at Sacrifice. During the LIVE in-ring edition of Busted Open at No Surrender, Bully crossed the line once again when he scalded Dreamer with hot coffee, damaging his retina in the process. A fired-up Dreamer would lay out the challenge and Director of Authority Santino Marella made the match official. The first person to make their opponent bleed will be declared the winner.
Due to an injury, Mickie James will be unable to compete in her scheduled Knockouts World Title defense against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice. The future of the Knockouts World Championship will be addressed LIVE from Windsor.
After outlasting Crazzy Steve in the first-ever Monster’s Ball match for the X-Division Championship, Trey Miguel didn’t hold back when he wasn’t booked to compete at No Surrender. Following a beatdown at the hands of PCO, Miguel voiced his displeasure directly to the Director of Authority. But did Miguel bite off more than he can chew? We’ll find out when Miguel defends the X-Division Title at Sacrifice against an opponent handpicked by Santino Marella himself. We now know that Marella has selected the world-renowned Lince Dorado, who will be challenging for the X-Division Title in his first match back in IMPACT Wrestling since 2013.
After dethroning the Motor City Machine Guns to become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the very first time, the young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey, are set to defend their titles at Sacrifice. Opposing them will be the New Japan Pro-Wrestling duo of Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls, otherwise known as TMDK. Ace and Bey proved that they are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today but will TMDK bring an end to their reign before it even gets started? We also know that both the Bullet Club and TMDK will compete in a Four-Way match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles less than one week later at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive. But who will walk into Los Angeles as champions?
After coming up short in two consecutive Digital Media Title opportunities, Moose enlisted the help of former Digital Media Champion Brian Myers to make Joe Hendry‘s life a living hell. Following a blindside assault in the backstage area, Hendry had revenge on his mind and invoked Myers’ own rematch clause. When Hendry defeated Myers to become Digital Media Champion last year, Myers never received his contractually-obligated rematch – until now. At Sacrifice, Hendry is ready for a fight but will his desire for revenge cost him the Digital Media Championship?
Last month at No Surrender, Deonna Purrazzo fell victim to the numbers game when Jai Vidal and Savananh Evans assisted Gisele Shaw in scoring a huge victory over “The Virtuosa”. But a few weeks later, Purrazzo would fire back as she evened the odds for one of her greatest rivals, Mickie James, in her Knockouts World Title defense against “The Quintessential Diva”. Now this heated rivalry will reach its boiling point as Purrazzo and Shaw meet in a rematch at Sacrifice. Plus, momentum will be up for grabs as both Knockouts are preparing to challenge for the gold in a Four-Way match at Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive.
On Countdown to No Surrender, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey tore the house down in an instant classic that will not soon be forgotten. While Gresham scored the victory in that contest, both competitors could not deny the respect they shared for one another. After joining forces for a tag team victory over Decay, Bailey laid out the challenge for a rematch with Gresham in hopes of evening the score. Not one to back down from a challenge, Gresham accepted and the match was made official for Sacrifice.
Following months of mental abuse from Eddie Edwards, PCO has made it his mission to torment the former leader of Honor No More. Edwards has done everything in his power to put an end to PCO, including burying him alive in the Las Vegas desert. But if there’s one thing we know about Perfect Creation One, it’s that he’s not human. Recently on IMPACT!, their ongoing battle was brought to a screeching halt when PCO was run over by an unknown assailant. One week later, their former stablemate in Honor No More, Kenny King, assisted Edwards in blindsiding PCO with another brutal assault. Was King the driver in the hit-and-run? And what are his motives for taking out PCO? In any case, Sacrifice will play host to a highly-combustible bout between PCO and Kenny King and revenge is in the air.
The action begins on Countdown to Sacrifice streaming LIVE AND FREE TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Preview the night’s huge event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else.