Sacrifice 2023 LIVE Results

Results / March 24, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
The stars of IMPACT will Sacrifice it all LIVE TONIGHT from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario streaming at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE.
The action begins on Countdown to Sacrifice streaming LIVE AND FREE TONIGHT at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube.
Eddie Edwards vs Bhupinder Gujjar
Gujjar soars off the top with a crossbody but Edwards gets his knees up. Edwards capitalizes, hitting the Boston Knee Party to score the victory.
Eddie Edwards def Bhupinder Gujjar
Gia Miller interviews Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian, who must now team with Steve Maclin in tonight’s main event vs Time Machine.
Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde vs Rosemary w/ Jessicka
King crashes and burns on a top rope senton attempt. Rosemary heads to the top and connects with a crossbody for two. At ringside, Jessicka lays out Taylor Wilde after she provides a distraction. Rosemary spears King to score the big victory.
Rosemary w/ Jessicka def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King w/ Taylor Wilde
Sacrifice is on the air!
Mike Bailey vs Jonathan Gresham
It’s a stalemate in the early going as both men match each other’s offense move for move. Gresham puts his submission game on display, tying up Bailey. This only fires him up as Bailey delivers a flurry of kicks, then hits a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Gresham regains control and hits a running clothesline for two. Bailey comes back with a running Shooting Star for a near fall of his own. Gresham locks in a Figure Four Leg Lock. Bailey fights through it and reverses the pressure, rolling all the way to the bottom rope. Bailey drives him face-first into the steel ring post, followed by the Moonsault knees. Both men barely make it into the ring before the referee’s count of ten. The action continues as Bailey locks in a reverse Figure Four, forcing him to tap out.
Mike Bailey def Jonathan Gresham
After admitting that he’s going to help Brian Myers become the new Digital Media Champion tonight, Moose is banned from ringside by Director of Authority Santino Marella.
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs Brian Myers – Digital Media Championship
The fight spills to the outside in the early going. Myers trips him up and gains control. Myers hits a sitdown slam for two. Hendry catches him in mid-air and begins to turn the tide with a powerslam. Hendry hits a cutter off the ropes for two. Myers plants him with a DDT. Moments later, Myers almost puts him away with the spear. Hendry catches in mid-air with the cutter, followed by Standing Ovation to win.
Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry def Brian Myers – Digital Media Championship
In a sit-down interview with Gia Miller and Santino Marella, Mickie James reveals that she has a broken rib that will keep her out of action tonight and at Multiverse United. Next Thursday in Los Angeles, the winner of the four-way Knockouts match will face Jordynne Grace at Rebellion for the Knockouts World Title. If James is cleared to compete, that match will become a Triple Threat.
Deonna Purrazzo vs Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans
Shaw distracts the referee, allowing Vidal to strike Purrazzo from the outside. Moments later, Purrazzo hits a running boot, followed by a Russian leg sweep to build momentum. Shaw hits a superkick but Purrazzo comes right back with a Koji Clutch. Both Knockouts exchange strikes in the middle of the ring with Shaw gaining the upper-hand off Shock & Awe. Purrazzo locks in Venus de Milo to win by submission.
Deonna Purrazzo def Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans
After the match, Savannah Evans blindsides Deonna Purrazzo but Tasha Steelz returns to make the save. The jaw-dropping moments continue as Steelz takes out her former ally, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal.
Kenny King w/ Eddie Edwards vs PCO
King jumps PCO while he’s still making his entrance. Moments later, Edwards provides a distraction at ringside, allowing King to connect with a corkscrew dive to the floor. PCO turns the tide as he drives King throat-first to the outside. PCO is short-circuiting as he throws himself to the exposed floor. PCO refocuses and successfully hits the dive on the second attempt. PCO connects with a Lung Blower out of the corner. King pulls PCO off the top rope as he crashes spine-first into the hardest part of the ring. King exposes the floor underneath the protective mats and hits a powerbomb. Somehow, PCO makes it back into the ring and King can’t keep him down. Edwards tosses a kendo stick in the ring. King capitalizes off the distraction with a steel chair shot to the back. PCO punches through the chair to score the pinfall victory.
PCO def Kenny King w/ Eddie Edwards
Jody Threat is coming soon to IMPACT Wrestling.
Steve Maclin vows to get the job done tonight as he teams with Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian.
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs Lince Dorado – X-Division Championship
Dorado launches himself off the top rope, connecting with a twisting splash to the outside. Back in the ring, Dorado soars once again, this time with a top rope crossbody. Miguel hits an Enzuigiri to create separation and and regain his composure. Dorado picks him off the top, then connects with Lucha Lit. A wise Miguel rolls to the outside on impact, preventing him from making the pin. Miguel hits a modified Sunset Flip powerbomb but it’s not enough to keep Dorado down. Miguel traps him in a pinning predicament to retain the X-Division Title.
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs Lince Dorado – X-Division Championship
Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK declare victory in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot vs Bullet Club tonight.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Haste is in the driver’s seat as he begins to wear Ace down. Ace and Bey use stereo high-flying offense to build momentum. Tito hits Ace with a standing Blue Thunder Bomb to regain control. TMDK slow the pace down as they cut off the ring and prevent Ace from making the tag. Ace finally makes the tag to Bey who soars over the top rope, colliding with Tito on the floor. Back in the ring, Bey connects with the springboard Finesser on Haste. Haste hits Bey with a Saito Suplex before Tito connects with a thunderous powerbomb on Ace. Tito dives through the ropes, taking out Bey on the outside. Tito has Ace beat with a top rope splash but Ace breaks up the pin attempt. Ace and Bey put Titoe away with The Art of Finesse into The Fold.
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray vs Tommy Dreamer – Busted Open Match
The first person to make their opponent bleed will be declared the winner. Bully Ray blindsides Dreamer with a chair to kick things off. Dreamer quickly turns the tide as he smashes Bully into the steel ring steps. Both men swing at each other with steel chairs with Dreamer gaining the upper-hand. Dreamer bashes a replica title into the head of Bully. Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty is at ringside and Bully throws a beer in his face. Security holds back McCarty as Bully refocuses on Dreamer. Bully launches himself off a step ladder but Dreamer avoids the incoming assault. Dreamer introduces thumbtacks into the match as he spills them across the mat. Dreamer inadvertently takes out the referee with a splash in the corner, then drives a cheese grater into Bully’s skull. Bully is busted open but The Good Hands hit the ring and give him a towel to wipe away the blood. Dreamer takes out Jason Hotch and John Skyler but Bully makes him pay by throwing thumbtacks into his eyes. Moments later, Bully pleads with Dreamer not to use the cheese grater. Dreamer hesitates, allowing Bully to deliver a low blow. Bully sends him into the steel ring post and Dreamer is busted open. Bully hides the evidence of his own blood by placing a towel over his head. The referee sees Dreamer bleeding and calls for the bell.
Bully Ray def Tommy Dreamer – Busted Open Match
After the match, The Good Hands continue the assault on Dreamer. Yuya Uemura attempts to make the save but the numbers game catches up to him. Darren McCarty jumps the guardrail. Bully tells security to “let him go” and a hockey fight breaks out until Hotch and Skyler jump him from behind. McCarty gets put through a table when IMPACT President Scott D’Amore makes his return. D’Amore calls for backup as Heath, Rhino, Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry and Mike Bailey hit the ring with him. D’Amore spikes Hotch with a Canadian Destroyer as Bully looks on in shock.
IMPACT Wrestling returns to Windsor on Saturday, July 15th for the summer pay-per-view extravaganza, Slammiversary.
Steve Maclin, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs Time Machine (KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns)
Maclin throws Shelley throat-first into the top rope. Swann retains control for his team as he hits Shelley with his signature kickback. Shelley fights out his opponents’ corner, then locks in a Boston Crab on Swann. KUSHIDA and Sabin join the fight with a triple team assault while Maclin inadvertently distracts the referee. KUSHIDA hits a baseball slide dropkick, driving him into the steel guardrail. Swann is trapped in the Tree of Woe as Time Machine deliver a triple dropkick in the corner. Swann ducks, forcing KUSHIDA to chop the steel ring post. Swann makes the tag to Kazarian, who quickens the pace with a flurry of offense. Kazarian hits KUSHIDA with a backstabber, followed by a springboard leg drop for each of his opponents. Shelley connects with a dropkick-assisted Flatliner to Maclin but it’s not enough to keep him down. KUSHIDA targets the left arm of Maclin who attempts to lock in the Hoverboard lock. Maclin has his Caught in the Crosshairs as he drives his shoulder into the solar plexus of KUSHIDA. Kazarian and Swann hit cutters on KUSHIDA. Swann soars with the 450 Splash but KUSHIDA kicks out just in time. Moments later, Shelley takes out Swann with Sliced Bread. Shelley hits Maclin with Shellshock. KUSHIDA locks in the Hoverboard Lock and Maclin taps out quickly.
Time Machine (KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns) def Steve Maclin, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian
Time Machine celebrates their victory as Kazarian and Maclin are seen arguing on the outside. Sacrifice goes off the air.