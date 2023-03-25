Purrazzo, Shaw, Yamashita & Slamovich Clash at Multiverse United for Knockouts World Title Opportunity

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
News / March 25, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
At Sacrifice, we learned that Mickie James had suffered an injury which prevented her from defending the Knockouts World Title that night and will do the same at Multiverse United. Instead, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Miya Yamashita and Masha Slamovich will collide in a four-way match where the winner will face Jordynne Grace at Rebellion for what would become the vacant Knockouts World Title. However, if James is cleared to compete by then, that match will become a Triple Threat with James defending. Who will earn this golden opportunity?
IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling present Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive LIVE March 30th at 11pm ET on FITE. Tickets for this co-branded mega event from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles are SOLD OUT.