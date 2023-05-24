IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 25, 2023

Your session has expired. Please log in again.
Preview / May 24, 2023 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff
What will happen just 24 hours away from Under Siege? Find out on all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.
Before Chris Sabin challenges Trey Miguel in an attempt to become a 9-time X-Division Champion at Under Siege, he will lock up with Mike Bailey this Thursday. “Speedball” has been making waves in the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 30 with a leaderboard topping performance in A Block. But if Bailey wants to get back into title contention, a win over Sabin would certainly put him a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, all cylinders will be firing for the Motor City Machine Gun as he looks to continue his momentum after teaching Miguel a much-needed lesson in respect last week. Don’t be late because we now know that this match will kick off the IMPACT! broadcast.
Two weeks ago, Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace failed to capture the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles from The Coven after Grace inadvertently collided with her own partner. But according to the new-attitude Alisha, Grace intended to take out Purrazzo. After all, Grace will receive one final opportunity at the Knockouts World Title this Friday at Under Siege – and what better way to soften up the champ heading into their high-stakes showdown? But Grace denied the allegations during a backstage altercation with Alisha and this heated Knockouts clash was made official for IMPACT.
As Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one remaining mystery partner prepare to battle The Design in a six-man tag team grudge match at Under Siege, momentum is up for grabs. This Thursday, Rich Swann goes one-on-one with Angels and tensions are heating up. After Sami Callihan reunited with his longtime friend – and enemy – Rich Swann, the duo still faces a 3-on-2 disadvantage heading into this week’s IMPACT. With Under Siege on the horizon, who will fire the next shot?
With the help of the nefarious Father James Mitchell, Rosemary has reentered the Undead Realm. While her search for the missing Death Doll continues, Jessicka is waiting patiently on the other side. Convinced that The Coven‘s dark magic is to blame, Jessicka will go one-on-one with Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde this Thursday. But without the help of Rosemary to even the odds, is Jessicka walking straight into a trap? Find out on IMPACT.
Last week, Jason Hotch scored an upset victory over one half of the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Ace Austin – of course, it wasn’t without the help of their new mentor, Brian Myers. Regardless, a win is a win and John Skyler looks to continue that trend when he takes on the other half of the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Chris Bey. At Under Siege, ABC is set to defend their titles against SUBCULTURE, who have made a big name for themselves on the UK wrestling scene. But if Skyler can pick up another win, a golden opportunity may be in the future of The Good Hands.
Kenny King hopes to derail the momentum of Nick Aldis at Under Siege – but before that, he will unite with Sheldon Jean for tag team action this Thursday. Standing across the ring from the newly-formed duo will be Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve. King has taken Jean under his wing in recent weeks, but a match against the dark, destructive force known as Decay will be a tough test indeed.
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. As his war with The Design approaches at Under Siege, Sami Callihan takes on Shogun in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
